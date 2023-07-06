Justice eludes Dorinda Ma: Case dismissed after suspect gets killed by BCSO

Dorinda Ma's death was criminal. Police arrested a suspect. He won't have to stand trial because he's dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County court records show the manslaughter case against Ryan Stanush got dismissed Tuesday, June 6. The defendant died after being shot to death by a Bexar County Deputy over the weekend.

The 32-year-old's case chronology is lengthy after getting arrested for the death of his girlfriend, Dorinda Ma. But he won't stand trial for her brutal and tragic death.

According to an arrest affidavit, Converse Police went to Northeast Methodist Hospital on December 14, 2018, where emergency room staff tried reviving her lifeless body.

The arrest document said the 25-year-old's body had substantial bruising on her torso, legs, and even in her eyes. Investigators said she had a deviated trachea and bleeding on the brain.

Despite the significant injuries, the hospital's staff got her pulse back. The affidavit states the young educator was not responding to treatment, so she was placed on life support.

Converse Police talked with Stanush about the severe injuries. Investigators said he claimed they had 'rough sex' and he did not mean to hurt her.

CPD said he made several statements indicating he was responsible for Ma's injuries. Stanush was arrested for assault serious bodily injury.

The affidavit said she died on December 15. His charges were upgraded to murder---for a while.

Court records show that charge got reduced to manslaughter. From 2018 to 2023, Stanush was in and out of court on the case. He was rearrested on June 21, 2021, for an assault charge. Ma's case remained untried.

Then, Saturday, June 3, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said one of his deputies killed Stanush.

Salazar said the early morning dispute was due to Stanush attacking a family member in the 8700 block of Versant Bluff. The sheriff said the same happened to one of his deputies called to the scene.

According to Salazar, the deputy unsuccessfully tased the manslaughter suspect. He said Stanush cut the deputy in the face, which led to the suspect getting shot.