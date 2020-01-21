SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of targeting, assaulting and robbing several women in San Antonio's Medical Center area is about to face a judge and jury.

Anton Harris entered a guilty plea last July, but the judge denied it, which is why he is back in court as jury selection took place Tuesday.

Harris sat with his lawyers in Judge Frank Castro's District Court 399 as they awaited the dozens chosen for jury duty. Harris was arrested in June of 2017 after authorities obtained a DNA match identifying him as a suspect in the six cases that unfolded between June of 2016 and May of the following year.

A grand jury returned six indictments against Harris in September of 2017, including charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery. The indictments allege that Harris followed his victims to their apartment doors and forced his way inside, threatening them with a knife or gun. Harris would then sexually assault them and take their property, the indictment further alleges.

In some cases, Harris would knock on the victims' apartment doors and would then assault them, the indictment says.

Now 20 years old, preparations for the trial have begun. Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said that after Harris's plea, it "should send a message to the community that Anton Harris will no longer pose a danger." All six indictments are first-degree felonies, punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Jury selection is expected to be completed by the end of the day, with the trial set to start Wednesday.

RELATED: Alleged Medical Center rapist's plea deal denied by judge

RELATED: Case expands against alleged Medical Center rapist

RELATED: People who know him talk about sexual assault suspect Anton Harris