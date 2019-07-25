SAN ANTONIO — Marcus Phillips, a 32-year-old member of the East Terrace Gangsters, faces federal prison time after a jury found him guilty of drug and firearms.

The jury reached a verdict on Wednesday, convicting Phillips of one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 28 grams of "crack" cocaine, one county of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the affidavit.

Evidence revealed that in October 2017, Phillips was operating a "stash-type house on the east side of San Antonio" where the San Antonio Police Department found 100 grams converted into "crack" cocaine.

SAPD also reported finding two assault-style pistols, each loaded with 30-round magazines, and a bolt-action rifle inside the house, along with over $1,000.

He has remained in federal custody, facing a minimum ten-year sentence and up to life in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on October 24.