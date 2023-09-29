'They're not paying up for a junk yard': Boats, cars on Medina Lake creating concerns

Neighbors took KENS 5 to get a closer look at the mess. Plus, local authorities discuss how the eye sore will be addressed.

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — It's being described as a "junk yard" on Medina Lake.

A neighbor called KENS 5 to call attention to the eye sore on Joe's Marina in Mico.

All residents want is for the mess to get cleaned up.

The question is: Who is responsible?

KENS 5 talked with authorities to find out.

"When you see something like that, it's heartbreaking. There ain't nobody that's gonna move it unless you say something," said resident Ralph Kessler, who lives on Medina Lake.

No matter the time of year, Kessler knows where to find the water on Medina Lake.

The lake is 4% full right now, dropping about two feet a month. Until rain hits Bandera, water levels will continue to decline.

"These trees have been here 100 years," Kessler explained, pointing to trees lining the bottom of Lake Medina during our drive to the launching point from Pebble Beach.

Every week, Kessler takes his boat on the lake to go fishing.

"The people here, for the most part, stay really clean," he explained. "You don't see no trash around here."

About a month ago, Kessler made a heartbreaking discovery: A car flipped upside down in the water, boats tangled in a ravine and rusted dock parts.

"That's Joe's Marina property," said Kessler. "To see that's disheartening as hell."

As he drove his boat near Joe's Marina, he looked at his marine radar. He knew he'd find more junk below water that we couldn't yet see.

"There's something. See, look!" he said, pointing at his screen. "That's a boat, a car or something."

What concerns neighbors, aside from the appearance, is the effects of these junk items on the lake.

"What's it doing to the environment? The fluids and the stuff that's in those cars because you know it's in there," Kessler explained.

This property is part of a private marina in Mico that neighbors say has been closed for three years.

In 2013 when water levels were at 2.7%, neighbors don't remember seeing the same items washed ashore at Joe's Marina.

"We're getting a big influx of people here. People are paying big money for these houses. They're paying up for a lake. They're not paying up for a junkyard," said Kessler.

Pat Brawner, an Environmental Health Investigator with Medina County, says when the lake dries it's common for items like these to surface.

He plans to go to the property next week. From there, Brawner says he's going to figure out who's responsible for cleanup.

Right now, Brawner not believe any of the items pose an environmental threat.

This is a developing story. Stick with KENS 5 for any updates.