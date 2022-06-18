Juneteenth in San Antonio: How the Alamo City is commemorating

SAN ANTONIO — This Sunday is Juneteenth, the anniversary of the official end of slavery, and several organizations are offering ways to honor the holiday here in San Antonio.
The official end of slavery happened on June 19, 1865. On that day, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people were freed. That was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War.
For many, the holiday is both a time of reflection and a time of celebration. In San Antonio, the day will be commemorated with live music, a health fair, and events honoring the Black art community.
Take a look:
2022 Juneteenth Festival
- Friday, June 17th – Sunday, June 19th
- 11am – 11pm
- Comanche Park #2 2600 Rigsby Ave. San Antonio, TX 78222
- Free Admission
Juneteenth Market Pop-up Shop
- Saturday, June 18, 2022
- 12:00PM CDT
- 3455 Martin Luther King Dr
- Free to the public
Juneteenth & Summer Solstice Farmers Market
- 619 North New Braunfels Avenue
- Sat Jun 18, 2022
- Free admission
Juneteenth Family Festival
Sat, Jun 18, 10 PM – Sun, Jun 19, 12 AM
16765 Lookout Rd, Selma, TX
Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom Documentary Screening
- Tobin Center
- Monday, June 20
- 2pm
- Includes live performances and a panel discussion
Black History Film Series
- Fri, Oct 7, 7:30 – 9:30 PM
- Hemisfair Park
434 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX