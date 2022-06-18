x
Juneteenth in San Antonio: How the Alamo City is commemorating

For many, the holiday is both a time of reflection and a time of celebration.

SAN ANTONIO — This Sunday is Juneteenth, the anniversary of the official end of slavery, and several organizations are offering ways to honor the holiday here in San Antonio.

The official end of slavery happened on June 19, 1865. On that day, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people were freed. That was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War.  

For many, the holiday is both a time of reflection and a time of celebration. In San Antonio, the day will be commemorated with live music, a health fair, and events honoring the Black art community.

Take a look:

2022 Juneteenth Festival

  • Friday, June 17th – Sunday, June 19th
  • 11am – 11pm
  • Comanche Park #2 2600 Rigsby Ave. San Antonio, TX 78222
  • Free Admission

Click here for more information.

Juneteenth Market Pop-up Shop

  • Saturday, June 18, 2022
  • 12:00PM CDT
  • 3455 Martin Luther King Dr 
  • Free to the public

Click here for more information

Juneteenth & Summer Solstice Farmers Market

  • 619 North New Braunfels Avenue 
  • Sat Jun 18, 2022 
  • Free admission

Click here for more information.

Juneteenth Family Festival

Sat, Jun 18, 10 PM – Sun, Jun 19, 12 AM

Real Life Amphitheater

16765 Lookout Rd, Selma, TX

Click here for more information

Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom Documentary Screening

  • Tobin Center
  • Monday, June 20 
  • 2pm 
  • Includes live performances and a panel discussion 

Black History Film Series

  • Fri, Oct 7, 7:30 – 9:30 PM
  • Hemisfair Park
    434 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX

