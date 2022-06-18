Juneteenth in San Antonio: How the Alamo City is commemorating

For many, the holiday is both a time of reflection and a time of celebration.

SAN ANTONIO — This Sunday is Juneteenth, the anniversary of the official end of slavery, and several organizations are offering ways to honor the holiday here in San Antonio.

The official end of slavery happened on June 19, 1865. On that day, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people were freed. That was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War.

For many, the holiday is both a time of reflection and a time of celebration. In San Antonio, the day will be commemorated with live music, a health fair, and events honoring the Black art community.

Take a look:

2022 Juneteenth Festival

Friday, June 17th – Sunday, June 19th

11am – 11pm

Comanche Park #2 2600 Rigsby Ave. San Antonio, TX 78222

Free Admission

Juneteenth Market Pop-up Shop

Saturday, June 18, 2022

12:00PM CDT

3455 Martin Luther King Dr

Free to the public

Juneteenth & Summer Solstice Farmers Market

619 North New Braunfels Avenue

Sat Jun 18, 2022

Free admission

Juneteenth Family Festival

Sat, Jun 18, 10 PM – Sun, Jun 19, 12 AM

Real Life Amphitheater

16765 Lookout Rd, Selma, TX

Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom Documentary Screening

Tobin Center

Monday, June 20

2pm

Includes live performances and a panel discussion

Black History Film Series