Is H-E-B open on Fourth of July?

Here's when you can visit the store if you find yourself short a side dish during the family cookout.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Worried about where you'll be able to snag an extra rack of ribs or package of hot dogs if you find yourself short Tuesday in San Antonio? We've got you covered.

Here's when the major grocery chains will be open on Independence Day so your grills, coolers and stomachs stay stocked. For other stores and restaurants, click here.

H-E-B

Stores: Open at regular hours.

Pharmacy: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Curbside service: Operating during regular hours.

Home delivery service: Operating during regular hours.

Walmart

Most locations will be open regular hours, but check your local store.

Target

Open for regular hours.

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.