Judson ISD student taken into custody after making terroristic threats, district officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A Judson Independent School District student was arrested and taken into custody for making terroristic threats, according to a spokesperson from JISD.
When the threat was brought to the attention of the campus, officials said they immediately began working with JISD Police and other local law enforcement agencies to made an arrest after a little over 48 hours after the initial report.
JISD said the threats were made against Wagner High School.
No other details about the student were released.