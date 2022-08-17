Judson ISD students, teachers head back to school

The district has made some changes for the new school year.

SAN ANTONIO —

Students and teachers will be back in the classroom Wednesday at Judson ISD for the first day of school.

The district prepared for the new school year with some changes.

Judson ISD has hired 200 new educators for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

The district is home to more than 24,000 students.

District superintendent Dr. Jeanette Ball said they want all of their families to know their kids will be safe while they’re at school.

All visitors will need to have an ID with them.

Dr. Ball says more police officers will be on their campuses.

On top of that, this year, the district plans to upgrade security camera systems, have daily interior and exterior door sweeps and will have the ability to send direct crisis alerts to all staff.

Administrators have also undergone training that will be passed down to all teachers.

Dr. Ball says she’s excited for the new school year.

She, like many other superintendents, believes this year will feel more like normal.

The district won’t be offering virtual learning, but says they’ve shown great improvement.

The TEA giving them a ‘B’ rating based off of their STAAR performance.

“Our campuses have showed immense improvement," said Dr. Jeanette Ball. "So I am very proud of our staff, our students, our parents, our community. Almost all of our campuses ratings went up. Either went up or maintained, I'm so very proud.”

Breakfast is free at all schools.

School starts at 7:30 a.m.

