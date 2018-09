LIVE OAK, Texas — If you're looking for work, get that resume ready and make plans to visit a Judson ISD job fair this weekend.

The district has more than 100 openings for a wide range of positions.

The event will concentrate on hiring teacher aides, food service, after school child care, bus drivers and maintenance staff.

The job fair is Saturday at Judson Middle School, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. You're asked to bring a resume and references. You could be interviewed on the spot.

