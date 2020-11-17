Judge Wolff may close bars following recommendations from county experts

Judge Wolff emailed Dr. Colleen Bridger asking what conditions the CRC recommends "opting out" of the provision for bars not serving food reopening.

SAN ANTONIO — The Community Response Coalition has recommended Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff to close bars if the COVID-19 community percent positivity is equal to or exceeds 10% for two consecutive weeks.

As of Monday, the county has a 9.4% coronavirus positivity rate.

On Friday, Judge Wolff emailed Dr. Colleen Bridger asking what conditions the CRC recommends "opting out" of the provision for bars not serving food reopening.

On Tuesday, the CRC submitted recommendations to Judge Wolff to "opt out" of keeping bars open if the 10% positivity rate remains for 14 days.

The CRC also recommended that the dine-in option within restaurants be removed. But Judge Wolff does not have the authority to make this change since Governor Abbott's orders allow dine-in services.