Judge Wolff expected to announce decision on reopening Bexar Co. bars tonight

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County bar owners will soon get an answer on whether they can reopen their establishments.

Judge Nelson Wolff said that he will announce his decision later this evening after reviewing the latest reports from Metro Health.

Last week, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order allowing bars to reopen at 50% capacity in counties that meet state requirements for case counts and hospitalizations. The order goes into effect today, October 14.

At the time of the announcement, Judge Wolff said that Bexar County would not 'opt-in.'

According to the requirements laid out in the executive order, 85 counties across the state will be eligible to reopen, per the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.