Judge Peter Sakai resigns from the 225th District Court

The courthouse said Sakai's resignation is effective Oct. 31. Judge Sakai submitted his letter of resignation to the Governor's Office.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Courthouse announced the resignation of Judge Peter Sakai on Thursday, according to a release from the courthouse.

A letter from Judge Sakai said reflected on his 16 years as the judge going through four elections and standing on his promise to "protect the children, empower families and improve the system."

Judge Sakai said since he has fulfilled his promises, he is ready to embark on a new path of his life.

Judge Sakai said his last duty was the calling and presiding over the special status hearing docket for foster children without places to go. In his letter, he asks Governor Abbott to do what he can for the children.