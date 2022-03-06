Judge Nelson Wolff sends letter to Abbott addressing gun violence prevention

This comes after the mass shooting in Uvalde on May 24 where 21 people were killed including 19 children with an AR-style rifle.

SAN ANTONIO — A letter was sent to Governor Greg Abbott by Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff addressing gun violence prevention Saturday morning, according to the Office of the County Manager.

In the letter Wolff states a special session needs to be called as Texas is only 3 months away from the start of school fall semester. This comes after a mass shooting in Uvalde on May 24 where 21 people were killed including 19 children by an 18-year-old with an AR-style rifle.

Wolff lists the following 5 issues legislature needs to address in order to prevent gun violence:

Raise the age from 18 to 21 to buy semi-automatic weapons.

Pass a Red Flag law so that a judge can issue an order allowing for the temporary seizure of firearms belonging to an individual who is a credible danger to themselves or others.

Require a background check on all gun sales.

Allocate State funding for school security upgrades and trauma emergency planning.

The letter also states how the Bexar County Commissioners Court is taking actions to curb gun violence including the continuation of the policy of disallowing the gun show at the Freeman Coliseum.