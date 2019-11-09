SEGUIN, Texas — A court hearing involving the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority and homeowners near four lakes will carry on into next week, delaying the plan to drain the lakes.

In August, the GBRA announced plans to de-water Lakes McQueeney, Placid, Gonzales, and Meadow, citing safety concerns after a spillgate failure at the Lake Dunlap Dam in May.

Property owners filed a lawsuit accusing the GBRA of failing to do their job of maintaining the 90-year-old dams at the six hydro-electric lakes under their authority.

The two sides met in court on Wednesday, but there was no definitive decision made in one day. Attorneys asked the judge to grant a temporary restraining order against the GBRA to stop the lake drains slated to begin September 16.

The judge granted that restraining order on Wednesday, saying the hearing will resume on that date. When or if the lakes will be drained won't be determined until the hearing is complete.

The GBRA said the plans to de-water the lakes are to mitigate safety issues near the dams due to the risk of another failure.

GBRA General Manager and CEO, Kevin Patteson said in written statement,

“Despite increased warnings and publicity about the danger of recreating around the aging dams, we have video and photographs – taken as recently as this week – of citizens continuing to disregard warning signs and risk their lives. Alerts sound, danger signs are posted, and they continue to be ignored. GBRA stands by its decision to move forward with the dewatering based on the multiple third-party engineer studies that have deemed the aging dams as 'unacceptable for continued use.' Legal actions will not prevent another spillgate failure or protect lives."

RELATED: Stop the drain and save the lakes: Property owners hope judge will grant temporary restraining order

RELATED: Fight continues between GBRA, lake community residents as temporary restraining order is filed

RELATED: Lake Placid property owners expect to lose thousands in investments after impending draining

RELATED: Lake McQueeney neighbors weigh options to save their lake