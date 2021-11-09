Judge declares mistrial in murder of H-E-B employee

The 187th Criminal District Court said the case was declared as a mistrial and defense attorney Charles Bunk said a hearing is set for Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — A mistrial has been declared in the case where a 75-year-old H-E-B employee's grandson-in-law is accused of sexually assaulting and killing her.

The 187th Criminal District Court said the case was declared as a mistrial and defense attorney Charles Bunk said a hearing is set for Wednesday where a judge will decide whether or not to dismiss the case.

Paula Boyd was found strangled and beaten to death in her northwest side home in Oct. 2015.

Then 31-year-old R.C. Curtis was arrested in connection with the case in 2015. In fact, less than 20 minutes after police were called to Boyd's home for her murder, police said Curtis went to a nearby convenience store and tried to use her debit card to withdraw money.

DNA from Curtis was also found on Boyd's body in 2015. He had been previously charged with capital murder and sexual assault.