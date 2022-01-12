Juan David Ortiz trial | More testimony expected on day 4 of former Border Patrol agent's trial

Ortiz is facing four counts of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The trial of Juan David Ortiz continues in San Antonio Thursday. He is the former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering four women in Laredo in 2018.

The trial was moved from Webb County to San Antonio. Ortiz is facing four counts of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

On the third day of the trial Wednesday, jurors for the first time watched scenes from the 10-hour interrogation in which the former Border Patrol agent confessed to killing women who worked as prostitutes in 2018.

The interrogation occurred early in the morning on Sept. 15, 2018, just hours after authorities found Ortiz hiding in the bed of a pickup truck in a hotel parking garage.

Ortiz initially claimed in the interview he had no idea why he was arrested after leading authorities on a two and a half hour manhunt. He could be seen smiling and laughing as he recalled evading Texas DPS troopers who attempted to apprehend him at a Stripes parking lot.

The trial continues Thursday and will be livestreamed within this article.

