Journey, Toto to perform at the AT&T Center in San Antonio

The stop in the Alamo City is the continuation of their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Legendary rock band Journey announced they will come to San Antonio in April 4, 2023.

The stop in the Alamo City is the continuation of their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023. The tour features special guest Toto.

San Antonio is one of 38 cities across North America on the tour. Journey is a diamond-selling and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band. They are best known for their mega-hits "Don't Stop Believin,” "Any Way You Want It,” "Faithfully,” "Lights" and more.

Again the concert hits San Antonio on April 4, 2023. General tickets go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10am.

Click this link when tickets go on sale.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.