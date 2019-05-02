Police officers in Jourdanton, south of San Antonio, are looking for a vehicle that fled after striking two pedestrians Monday night.

According to police, it happened at the corner of Jourdanton Avenue and Maple Street. The driver struck two pedestrians and fled southbound on Jourdanton Ave. Both victims have been transported to medical facilities.

The vehicle was described as a late model black (or dark colored) Ford Expedition with chrome accents. Police say the crash damaged the front left headlight of the vehicle.

If you see this vehicle, call 830-769-3434 and select option #1.