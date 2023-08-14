Plea agreement closes the book on Tejeda case

Tejeda and six others were originally arrested for killing the 21-year-old and leaving her remains in a box near Bluntzer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Joseph Tejeda pleaded guilty Monday to murder charges in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend Breanna Wood, according to court officials.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder, 20 years for burglary, and 20 years for assault on a public servant, to be served concurrently.

Tejeda was one of seven people originally arrested after Wood's body was found wrapped in heavy plastic. She had a gunshot wound to the head and broken arms, and was found in a 16 x 24 ft. box inside an abandoned house in Bluntzer.

His most recent trial date was set for Aug. 21, almost six-and-a-half years since he originally was arrested and charged with Wood's murder. At the time, Tejeda already was in jail: He had been there since October 2016, charged with an unrelated crime when his arrest affidavit was sworn out in January 2017.

Those involved in the case are still under a gag order because Sandra Vasquez, who allegedly also participated in Wood's death, is set to go to trial later this year.

The case against Tejeda's mother Rosalina Musella also was dismissed; she had been charged with evidence tampering.

