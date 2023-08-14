Plea agreement closes the book on Tejeda case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Joseph Tejeda pleaded guilty Monday to murder charges in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend Breanna Wood, according to court officials.
He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder, 20 years for burglary, and 20 years for assault on a public servant, to be served concurrently.
Tejeda was one of seven people originally arrested after Wood's body was found wrapped in heavy plastic. She had a gunshot wound to the head and broken arms, and was found in a 16 x 24 ft. box inside an abandoned house in Bluntzer.
His most recent trial date was set for Aug. 21, almost six-and-a-half years since he originally was arrested and charged with Wood's murder. At the time, Tejeda already was in jail: He had been there since October 2016, charged with an unrelated crime when his arrest affidavit was sworn out in January 2017.
Those involved in the case are still under a gag order because Sandra Vasquez, who allegedly also participated in Wood's death, is set to go to trial later this year.
The case against Tejeda's mother Rosalina Musella also was dismissed; she had been charged with evidence tampering.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Body of missing pastor Phillip Loveday found in truck
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- State-supported living center employee arrested for beating man with severe intellectual disability
- Mathis resident claims $1 million Powerball prize
- Here's what that strange 'cloud' was in the night sky in South Texas
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
This is a developing story. Check back with 3NEWS for updates.