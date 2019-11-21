SAN ANTONIO — Update:

According to the official JBSA Twitter account, JBSA-Camp Bullis is no longer on lockdown.

Base security forces responded to a report of criminal activity around 7:40 a.m.

The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 9:15 a.m.

The lockdown has been lifted and no injuries were reported.

Camp Bullis is on lockdown until further notice, according to the official JBSA Twitter account.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

JBSA includes Ft. Sam Houston, Lackland AFB, and Randolph AFB.

