SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo City is soon going to be paid a visit from Uncle Jesse himself.

John Stamos on Saturday evening tweeted that he will be joining The Beach Boys themselves on several dates of their current tour, beginning with their Tuesday show at the Majestic Theater. The tour will later take them to other spots around Texas, including Dallas, Abilene and Midland.

There’s really not much else to say about one legend joining an iconic band like The Beach Boys except…