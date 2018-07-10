SAN ANTONIO — Teens from the John Jay Science and Engineering Academy feel an extra spark of inspiration after a visit to a local manufacturer.

A bright green laser was a show stopper for teens excited to one day work in the engineering field.

"The area where they had the laser that was really interesting," said Sophomore Abigail Ibarra.

The beam cut through sheets of metal with ease as the group watched through a protective window during a tour of the Ultrafryer manufacturing facility.

"There's was the laser cutter and like I found that very fascinating and by far that was my favorite," said 11th grader Diego Pensado.

The machine is one of several tools used to produce deep fryers for dozens of popular restaurant chains.

"I love high tech things so it's been cool seeing like a robot in action,” said 10th grader Jessica Romero. “I've never seen that before especially ‘cause it looked like the ones from Iron Man and I'm a nerd about Marvel."

In honor of manufacturing day, the company opened its doors to local students. Ultrafyer offered the next generation a chance to see the advantages of the industry for themselves.

"As a company who is promoting community involvement and especially on this day, we wanted to show the community what manufacturing means for Ultrafryer systems,” said Ultrafyer Manufacturing manager Mario Puente. “We wanted to show them our processes from the beginning, from engineering stages, fabrication, welding, assembly and all the way until we test."

As the students munched on freshly made French fries cooked in one of the Ultrafryer models, they dreamed about their futures. The teens have different careers in mind but each of them learned something during the tour.

"This kind of proved to me I'm actually going to use these programs, I'm actually going to use this information out in the real world,” said Pensado.

He hopes to enter the biomedical field, creating prosthetics and artificial organs. Romero and Ibarra are focused on a different path.

"It would be cool to work in the Engineering department here. I see how they do things and I would like to do something like that," said Romero.

"We went to the engineering section I was like yeah, that sounds complicated, that sounds like me, I would probably want to do that," said Ibarra.

The employees at Ultrafryer say they're happy their hospitality made an impact.

