Even though it's hot outside, it's time to start thinking about the Holiday River Parade.

Tickets are now on sale for the annual tradition. Texas House Speaker Joe Straus is this year’s grand marshal. The theme is "Christmas in San Antonio." Each float will depict ways families celebrate the holiday season in our city.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 23, the day after Thanksgiving. For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit the River Walk's website.

Straus, a Republican, represents Texas District 121, which includes part of San Antonio. Straus, a San Antonio native, was elected to the Texas House in 2005. He was elected Speaker on January 13, 2009. Last year, Straus announced that he would not seek re-election in 2018.

