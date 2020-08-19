Joe Biden responds to President Trump's call for Goodyear boycott

The Democratic Presidential nominee issued a statement Wednesday evening.

AKRON, Ohio — Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is criticizing President Donald Trump for his call to boycott Akron-based Goodyear on Wednesday.

The President called for the boycott after the company reportedly told employees they couldn't wear "Make America Great Again" or "Blue Lives Matter" attire.

"Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS," Trump tweeted Wednesday.

President Trump's remarks were met with criticism from many, including Joe Biden who said " President Trump doesn’t have a clue about the dignity and worth that comes with good-paying union jobs at places like Goodyear — jobs that can support a family and sustain a community," he expressed in a statement.

In a press briefing at the White House Wednesday evening, President Trump elaborated on his reasons behind calling for the boycott of the longtime tire and rubber company.

"I'm not happy with Goodyear," Trump began. "What they're doing is playing politics. The people who work for Goodyear, I can tell that I poll very well with them," said Trump.

"Those workers and their jobs aren't a source of pride, just collateral damage in yet another one of his political attacks," said Biden in response.

Biden went on to further criticize Trumps handling of the coronavirus pandemic saying he still "keeps taking his eyes off the ball, getting distracted by petty political grievances instead of doing his job and stopping the virus."

To close his statement, Biden discussed how things would change once he is elected President.

"When I’m President, we’re going to make made-in-America real again. We’re going to stand up to unfair competition, just like we did with Chinese tires in the Obama-Biden Administration, and we’re going to make major investments in American manufacturing and innovation so our factories and our workers can outcompete the world for generations to come."

Read the full statement from Biden below: