Inflation makes funding Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner a steep climb this year

The annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner needs more help than ever thanks to inflation in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since 2019, the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner will again be held in the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in downtown San Antonio. Thanks to the decline of COVID-19, San Antonio residents will again be able to eat together.

But, thanks to inflation, it will also be a lot more expensive for the nonprofit that makes it happen.

Inflation jumped to 8.6 percent in May of this year and has continued over the 8 percent mark ever since. That means Turkey, among other things, is more expensive, and the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner needs to serve Turkey to 25,000 people.

"As you know, our food cost has increased tremendously," Patricia Jimenez said. "From 2019, our bill is now almost double what it was, so we need the help."

Patricia Jimenez said their nonprofit doesn't have the final estimated cost but for Turkey alone prices have increased from $14,000 to $20,000. Organizers said those prices could still change before the event, but it was not clear if they will get any lower.

Jimenez said other items like butter, soft drinks, and even the foil pans used to hold food have also increased in cost. Fortunately, volunteers continue to be extremely supportive of the event, and Jimenez said they will do what they must to serve everyone.

"We care about making sure everyone is fed. If we have to make tea or lemonade we will do that," Jimenez said.

On Friday, Alpha Media held their annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner Radiothon to fundraise for the event. The Radiothon went from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and gave people multiple ways to donate. Jimenez said it's their biggest fundraiser of the year.

"This is the year where we have needed it (the radiothon) most," Jimenez said. "It's invaluable. We wouldn't be able to serve everyone we serve without their help."

Unfortunately, the nonprofit may still be around $40,000 short. Patricia said donors can go to Rauljiminezdinner.com to help out they can text "give" to (210) 972-9155 to receive a link to make the donation.

The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner is now in its 43rd year. Jimenez said they must find a way to make it happen, because people are more than ready to enjoy their community thanksgiving event once again.

"The last two years everyone has been though so much. There are still people that are feeling the after-effects of the pandemic. People have been calling since September making sure that it is going to happen and to participate," Jimenez said.