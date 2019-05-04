Former Second Lady Jill Biden encouraged women to strive to make a difference, support each other and stressed the importance of carving a career path during the Junior League of San Antonio Unstoppable Passion for a Purpose luncheon.

The organization promotes voluntarism, developing potential for women and improving the community through leadership.

“All of the proceeds from today’s event will benefit the programs and projects of the Junior League those include supporting more than 50 non-profit organizations with both volunteers and grant money,” said Joy McGaugh, president of the Junior League of San Antonio.

Biden also avoided politics during her speech, and didn’t take questions, but did pose with fans.

"What was so inspiring is helping to understand that, for women in particular, they are juggling family (and) they are juggling work, yet the message is to continue to persevere, to move forward and don't let those adversities stop you," Mary Garr said.

Biden received a standing ovation for her speech.

Her visit to San Antonio comes on the heels of accusations against her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, for allegedly inappropriately touching women and as many await a formal 2020 presidential campaign announcement.