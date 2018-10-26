The Mexican-American sibling duo "Jesse & Joy" is back in the Alamo City this Saturday at the Aztec Theatre, but there's a twist to this tour.

The band that is known for advocating for the rights of immigrants and the Latino community has partnered with UnidosUS, one of the largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organizations in the nation, to promote voting in the November election.

Jesse & Joy’s “Electrify the Vote!” tour concerts will take place in California, Arizona and Texas.

“We are asking our fans to join us and turn up your voice! No matter what issue is more important to you —- health care, immigration, education or jobs -- each one of us needs to do our part to be part of the change we want to see," singer Joy said in a social media post.

"The United States is a powerful country because of its people, because of the strength of its diversity and because diversity makes us stronger. We must use every tool at our disposal: Voting is one of them."

They encouraged people who are eligible to become voters by going to www.becomeavoter.org.

The duo was honored in September at the Hispanic Heritage Awards and received the Vision Award at the John F. Kennedy Center for The Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The duo performed their single “Un Besito Más,” which focused on immigrant rights.

