Well, it would appear that life found a way to make the Alamo City Comic Con even better this year.

The event's website was updated Friday with the addition to its VIP lineup of Jurassic Park and Independence Day Megastar, Jeff Goldblum.

San Antonio was already in store for a star-studded Comic-Con this year, with huge names like Arnold Schwarzenegger and the elusive Rick Moranis already slated to attend.

The event kicks off just before Halloween, running October 26 to the 28.

For more information or to purchase passes, CLICK HERE.

© 2018 KENS