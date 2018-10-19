Around 3 p.m., just after school was let out, a Jeep reportedly crashed into a bus carrying children at Larkspur Elementary, according to NEISD.

NEISD says that the Jeep lost control on a curb and hit the front of the bus before going through a fence and ending up in a yard. The two passengers in the Jeep were reportedly transported to University Hospital.

No word yet on the condition of the injured.

NEISD says that the bus was sent back to the school and parents were called to pick the kids up. The district says that another bus would be brought in for those students that couldn’t be picked up.

