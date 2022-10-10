JCPenney holds national hiring event this week

JCPenney will host a National Hiring Day event this week.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — JCPenney plans to hire 22,000 workers in anticipation of the busy holiday shopping season.

To help fill the positions, JCPenney said it will be host a national hiring event, Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Saturday, Oct. 15.

The hiring event will take place in all locations with management holding interviews and making employment offers on-the-spot.

“As our associates work hard to get America’s diverse, working families ready for the holidays, we are working hard to take care of you and are proud to offer premium pay to all hourly store associates, a great employee discount, plus access to unique employee benefits like WeeCare, a childcare services provider,” said Andre Joyner, chief human resources officer for JCPenney.

“These seasonal positions open a world of opportunity to kickstart a career at JCPenney or simply to earn some extra money to help with holiday spending. Come join us - we’re excited for our JCPenney family to grow this holiday season.”

Those interested should apply online at JCPCareers.com or at an in-store kiosk prior to the hiring event.

JCPenney said all hourly workers will receive an additional premium pay for hours worked on Saturday and Sunday during peak holiday weekends, and Black Friday.

All JCPenney locations will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. JCPenney has 12 locations across Colorado.

