Joint Base San Antonio has reported that a suspicious package led the agency to evacuate its Air Force Personnel Center (Building 493) headquartered at Randolph Air Force Base Tuesday.

The building was evacuated just after 2 p.m. and cleared around 2:40 p.m.

#JBSAalert Air Force Personnel Center (Building 493) is being evacuated. Will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/fjdV86m2ML — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) October 9, 2018

JBSA was urging members to stay away from the area of building 493 for the time being, and were closing roads and re-directing traffic at the time of the incident.

The agency did not immediately release details on what led up to the evacuation but eventually sent a release stating that the package was found in the mailroom, prompting officials to evacuate.

See below for the full release statement from JBSA:

A suspected suspicious package at the Air Force Personnel Center, Building 493, resulted in the evacuation of the building’s mailroom at around 11:30 a.m. After further review by Bio Environmental, the building was deemed safe and personnel were allowed re-entry. Officials said the incident is under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

