JBSA investigating two weekend deaths in apparently unrelated incidents

Neither victim's identity has been released.

SAN ANTONIO — Military officials with Joint Base San Antonio are investigating after an unidentified service member was "declared deceased" Saturday evening on Fort Sam Houston, a U.S. Army post.

No specifics on the service member's death have been provided other than JBSA officials saying they died at 6:43 p.m.

In an unrelated incident, JBSA is also looking into the death of an adult man who passed away Saturday afternoon at Joint Base San Antonio Canyon Lake Recreation Park. The facility, located about an hour north of the city, is reserved primarily for military members and veterans.

According to officials, emergency personnel arrived when they were notified the unidentified man was "unresponsive." He was eventually pronounced dead at the scene at 2:30 p.m.

Both investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

