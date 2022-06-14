Lockdown lifted at JBSA-Lackland reports of shots fired near the base

JBSA tweeted out the alert Tuesday around 10 a.m. The tweet says gunshots were heard near the base.

SAN ANTONIO — Lockdown has been lifted at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Tuesday after reports of shots fired in the vicinity of the base.

This is in the southwest area of the base off Medina Base Road. Military officials say it was near the military working dog area of the base.

Around noon, Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers said the lockdown had been lifted even though teams were still investigating. He said the base's first priority was to ensure the safety of the base personnel.

San Antonio Police Department led the investigation, saying they are not considering it an active shooter incident.

Police sent the following statement to the media:

"South Patrol Officers are investigating a “shots fired” call off Medina Base Road outside the gate at Lackland Air Force Base. At this time, there is not an active shooter situation. Officers are continuing to investigate but there is no threat to the public."

