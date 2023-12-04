JBSA K9 Mika retires after nine years of service

Mika got her retirement patch on April 10, at a ceremony at JBSA-Lackland.

SAN ANTONIO — A military working dog named Mika at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston has retired after nine years of service.

Makes you wonder how many years that is in dog years? Probably plenty!

U.S. Air Force military working dog Mika got her retirement patch on April 10, at a ceremony at JBSA-Lackland.

Happy retirement, Mika!

