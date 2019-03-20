SAN ANTONIO — The body found late Monday night on Fort Sam Houston, prompting a brief lockdown, has been identified by officials as a 23-year-old sergeant.

Cody Bowman was found in his vehicle around 10 p.m. next to a “suspicious device,” Joint Base San Antonio officials said. Officials on Wednesday described the device as “an inert grenade training simulator,” leading to the precautionary lockdown as security rendered it safe.

JBSA says the incident is still under investigation. Officials said earlier in the week that foul play was not suspected.