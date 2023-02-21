JBSA-Camp Bullis will be conducting 'prescribed burns,' as weather conditions allow

The burns will take place Tuesday through Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Joint Base San Antonio's Natural Resources Office and Fire & Emergency Services officials plan to conduct prescribed burns at JBSA-Camp Bullis starting Tuesday through Sunday, as weather conditions allow.

If you live near JBSA-Camp Bullis, you may see or smell smoke while the burn progresses.

These burns are intended to reduce fuel loads, such as dead vegetation and thick brush, wlessening the risk of future, potentially catastrophic, wildfires, according to JBSA officials.

JBSA personnel are coordinating with fire departments in the surrounding areas to ensure each part of the prescribed burn happens safely and remains fully contained throughout the scheduled period.

JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wildlands on San Antonio's north side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio.

In April of last year, more than 3,000 acres of brush burned on JBSA-Camp Bullis, causing then Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff to issue a disaster declaration for the area.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.