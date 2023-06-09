Bexar County teen missing since May 23

Authorities say Jazmin Guadalupe Tunal was last seen near the intersection of Highway 90 and Loop 1604.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old Bexar County girl last seen May 23 on the far west side, near Highway 90 and Loop 1604.

Jazmin Guadalupe Tunal was wearing a black hoodie reading "Champion" and blue jeans when she disappeared along the 3000 block of South Loop 1604, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. She stands 5 feet tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to Jazmin's whereabouts is urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or missinspersons@bexar.org.

BCSO says anyone found to be harboring Jazmin faces up to a year in prison if convicted.

