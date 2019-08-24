SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio driver was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition after crashing into a support beam on the city's northeast side.

According to police, around 12:15 a.m. the driver was traveling west on Wurzbach Parkway near Nacogdoches Road when he lost control of his truck and hit a support beam.

The impact trapped the man in his truck and the Jaws of Life had to be used to rescue him.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported. Charges are pending at this time.