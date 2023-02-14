Missing man found in Lady Bird Lake, police confirm

The Austin Police Department confirmed the body was that of Jason John, who was reported missing earlier this month.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the body was found by Austin-Travis County EMS medics on Monday afternoon. The story has been updated to reflect that the discovery was made Monday evening by police.

The body of a missing Austin man was found in Lady Bird Lake on Monday evening.

The Austin Police Department said that at approximately 6:40 p.m., a dead person was located in Lady Bird Lake near 30 East Ave. APD Homicide and Missing Persons Unit detectives, along with crime scene specialists, responded to the scene to investigate.

APD said during the course of the investigation, the individual was identified as 30-year-old Jason John, who was reported missing to APD on Feb. 5.

Rinju John, brother of Jason John, had previously confirmed to KVUE that his brother's body was pulled from the lake. The family is still awaiting an autopsy, but Rinju John said they were told there was no visible scratching or scarring on his brother's body.

"I think all of us knew that Jason had passed on because so much time has elapsed. We still have a little bit of hope. But then we received word that they found a body in the lake nearby where he was," said Rinju John.

Rinju John is now pushing for safety improvements on the trail near Lady Bird Lake, including surveillance cameras and better lighting.

"We don’t want this to ever happen again," Rinju John said. "That entire path needs lights and a public camera system set up."

"I think you could have lighting on the trail. We'll also be doing right by the environmental community. It'll make people feel safer and it will make our community safer," said District 9 Councilmember Zo Qadri.

According to a GoFundMe set up by Rinju John, Jason John was with his friends on Rainey Street earlier this month and left at around 2 a.m. The GoFundMe said he was caught on surveillance cameras shortly after, "though there are no camera trails since."

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson responded to the news of Jason John's death in a Facebook post on Tuesday, addressing safety concerns about the area.

"We all held out hope that Mr. John would be found safe. I’m heartbroken for Mr. John’s friends and family and very sorry he passed," Watson said. "Council Member Zohaib "Zo" Qadri, District 9 and I share the family’s concerns about lighting and safety along the trail, and we are in contact with The Trail Conservancy on ways to address these issues."

Watson also thanked APD and the search and rescue teams for their "tireless efforts."

APD said the investigation into the circumstances of Jason John's death is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact APD at 512-974-TIPS.

You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or by calling 512-472-8477.

KVUE News reached out to The Trail Conservancy. A spokesperson told us when this issue came up two years ago, some pushed for more lighting and others wanted to preserve the dark ecosystem in the area.

But they say a project to improve lighting near Rainey Street will start in late spring. Here is their full statement:

"Lighting the entire 10-mile Ann & Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail is a complex discussion. Currently, about 50% of the Butler Trail is unlit, while other areas have excessive or ununiformed lighting. During community engagement around our 2021 Trail Safety and Mobility Study, we heard from advocates on both sides of the issue. At the same time, some advocated for improved lighting throughout, while others advocated for preserving the night sky and ecology that relies on darkness.

"The Trail Conservancy prioritizes the importance of the safety of Trail users. We are incorporating the recommendations and principles of good lighting as outlined in the Butler Trail Safety & Mobility Plan on a project-by-project basis. The Rainey Street Trailhead Project will break ground in late Spring and will include three types of lighting – pedestrian pole, bollard, and dock lighting. TTC has also designed (or is designing) site lighting for all of the current capital projects we are working on, including the Butler Shore Exercise Area, Rainey Street Trailhead, and the Holly Shore Project.

"TTC is committed to doing our part to keep Trail users safe and will be meeting with the Mayor later this week to discuss options."

