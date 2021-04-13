Texas puts Johnson & Johnson vaccine on pause

Federal authorities recommended the pause after six women developed severe blood clots in the brain after receiving the vaccine.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas has stopped using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for now. Officials with both the Centers for Disease Control as well as the Food and Drug Administration recommend pausing after six women developed a rare and severe blood clot after getting the shot.

The overall consensus is simply pausing this one vaccination out of caution. 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been distributed in the U.S., and with only six reported cases the odds are literally one in a million.

"Those individuals were between the ages of 18 and 48 years old. They were all female," said Dr. Michael Almaleh, who helps to lead WellMed's COVID-19 task force and vaccination clinic. "And based on the concern, the possible link (of) very rare blood clots to this vaccine, the administration of the vaccine is going to be temporarily halted while it's investigated further."

Almaleh says the frequency of these blood clots in non-vaccinated individuals could be as high as 15 per million per year, according to research from the American Heart Association.

"So these can occur spontaneously or associated with other conditions based on that fact," he added. "That's why we don't know for sure whether or not there's a clear causal relationship."

That's also why WellMed will only be offering Moderna immunizations for the time being, as a precaution.

CHRISTUS Health, which has also given out the J&J vaccine, said it too is pausing distribution amid the investigation. They provided KENS 5 with the following statement:

"CHRISTUS Health is fully aware that the CDC and FDA have recommended a short pause in administration of the Jannsen Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution while they investigate six cases of blood clots in women between the ages of 18 and 48 who received the vaccine.

"Although this side effect is believed to be extremely rare (six out of 6.8 million people in the U.S. who have received it), we fully support this cautious approach to ensuring the vaccinations we are administering to our neighbors and friends each and every day are fully safe and effective.

"So CHRISTUS Health has immediately paused any administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as we await further guidance. If it becomes necessary, we do have a number of other vaccinations (Moderna and Pfizer) that can be offered to those scheduled to get a Johnson & Johnson vaccine from a CHRISTUS provider. In addition, we recommend that anyone who received the vaccine in the last two weeks monitor their symptoms and notify their primary care provider immediately if they develop sudden onset severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain, shortness of breath within 3 weeks after vaccination.

"We’re thankful for the opportunity to serve our communities by providing life-saving vaccinations against COVID-19 and to provide safe and effective care they need. We appreciate the cautious and thoughtful approach of the FDA and CDC in continuing to ensure these vaccinations are safe and trustworthy for all those we are privileged to serve, and we remain entirely committed to doing the same."

Metro Health says a total of 45,800 doses of J&J vaccines have been allocated to Bexar County since March 8. As of Tuesday, an estimated 25,512 Bexar County residents have actually been administered the J&J vaccine, compared to over 600,000 people in Bexar County who have received either the Pfizer or Moderna shot.