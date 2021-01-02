x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Local

Broken Spoke owner James White laid to rest

Known for his love of country music and rhinestone shirts, he founded the Broken Spoke in 1964. The dance hall has played host to country superstars since it opened.

AUSTIN, Texas — Funeral services for James White, Austin's iconic owner of the Broken Spoke, were held Sunday afternoon. 

Family, friends and the community gathered at James M. White Ranch off Fitzhugh Road to honor him and commemorate his life. White was buried at Oak Hill Cemetery. 

White died at age 81 after suffering from congestive heart failure.

RELATED: Austin's Paramount Theatre honors Broken Spoke founder James White

WATCH WHITE'S FUNERAL SERVICE HERE

Known for his love of country music and rhinestone shirts, he founded the Broken Spoke in 1964. The beloved dance hall has played host to country superstars since it opened.

George Strait and his Ace In The Hole Band "cut their teeth in the music business" at the Broken Spoke, the bar's website states – and Strait paid tribute to the bar by featuring it on the cover of his album, "Honky Tonk Time Machine."

The Broken Spoke was the subject of a 2016 documentary, "Honky Tonk Heaven: Legend of the Broken Spoke," and a 2017 book, "The Broken Spoke: Austin's Legendary Honk-Tonk." White himself was also featured in the documentary "Nothing Stays The Same: The Story of the Saxon Pub," which touched on the state of Austin's music venues.

"The Spoke to me is so much more than just a building and a place. It's a way of life for so many people," White told KVUE in October of 2020.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Russian hack brings changes, uncertainty to US court system

Texas state legislators file bills looking to expand voting by mail

Austin City Council to vote on separating forensic lab from police department