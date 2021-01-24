James White, founder of the Broken Spoke, dies at age 81

AUSTIN, Texas — James White, an Austin icon and the founder of the Broken Spoke dance hall, has died at age 81.
White's wife and daughter confirmed to KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski that he died at his South Austin home Sunday morning. He had been suffering from congestive heart failure.
White, known for his love of country music and rhinestone shirts, founded the Broken Spoke in 1964. The beloved dance hall has played host to country superstars since it opened.
George Strait and his Ace In The Hole Band "cut their teeth in the music business" at the Broken Spoke, the bar's website states – and Strait paid tribute to the bar by featuring it on the cover of his album, "Honky Tonk Time Machine."
The Broken Spoke was the subject of a 2016 documentary, "Honky Tonk Heaven: Legend of the Broken Spoke," and a 2017 book, "The Broken Spoke: Austin's Legendary Honk-Tonk." White himself was also featured in the documentary "Nothing Stays The Same: The Story of the Saxon Pub," which touched on the state of Austin's music venues.
On Sunday, Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel told Plohetski that he is heartbroken by White's death and said that he "was one of a kind." Benson credits White and the Broken Spoke for giving rise to the band's national fame.
White himself called the Broken Spoke the "last of the true Texas dancehalls and damn sure proud of it!"
In response to the news of White's death, former State Sen. Kirk Watson called him "a guy who always had a good story and always made me smile."
