James Avery soon to be available in H-E-B stores, San Antonio H-E-B on the list

SAN ANTONIO — James Avery Artisan Jewelry has announced they would be opening a new store inside of an H-E-B, according to a press release from James Avery.

The new store will be located at 2755 E League Parkway in League City which is apart of the Greater Houston area. But a store will be coming to the H-E-B located at the 211 and Potranco location on October 13, the press release said.

James Avery said the H-E-B location will offer customers many of their favorite classic designs as well as new releases and services including charm soldering and jewelry cleaning.

"We're excited to bring this new partnership to customers," says James Avery Director of Customer Service and Marketing Communications Lindsey Avery Tognietti. "As we expand, our goal is to bring the James Avery customer experience close to home for our new and loyal customers."

James Avery said as a way to celebrate the grand opening, visitors may enter a drawing for a chance to win one of 60 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500 from Sept. 15 through Sept. 25.