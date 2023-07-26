Family wants grand jury to take another look at Jalen Randle's case, man killed by HPD officer

Jalen Randle was shot and killed in 2022 while Houston Police Department officers were trying to arrest him on three felony warrants.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The family of Jalen Randle wants a grand jury to take another look at his case.

Randle was shot and killed in 2022 while Houston Police Department officers were trying to arrest him on three felony warrants.

In April 2023, a grand jury decided to take no action against the officer accused of shooting and killing him. That decision meant the case will be considered "unresolved" and presented to another grand jury "as soon as is practical," according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

So far, a decision on when another grand jury will hear the case hasn't been made.

"It's been a while," said one of the family's attorneys. "The family has been very patient, but the family is also very vigilant about seeking justice for their loved one."

The Randle family is being represented by prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump. He and his team said they will not stop until justice is served.

What happened

On April 27, 2022, the Houston Police Department's Narcotics Tactical Team was looking for Randle, who was wanted on three felony warrants. Randle got into the passenger seat of a car and the driver refused to stop for police. After a short pursuit, Randle got out of the car.

Body cam video shows HPD officer Shane Privette command Randle to show his hands. He then opened fire as the last words left his mouth. About two seconds after Randle got out of the car, he was shot in the neck and killed.

A gun was later found in the bag that Randle was holding when he was shot.

The video may be disturbing to watch and contains violent scenes. You can view the videos on the HPD YouTube page.

The driver of the car, E.J. Robertson, was charged with misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. His case was dismissed.