Man accused of brutally attacking wife arrested in San Antonio

Izeal Sullivan had been on the run for almost a year after investigators said he put a gun to his wife's head and threatened to kill her.

SAN ANTONIO — A man on the Texas Top 10 list of wanted fugitives is now back in jail.

U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Izeal Sullivan at a San Antonio apartment on Dec. 14.

He had been on the run for almost a year after investigators said he was wanted for brutally attacking his wife, putting a gun to her head and threatening to kill her.

The incident happened in February in the 7000 block of Wurzbach Road.

According to that warrant, Sullivan's wife told officers an argument broke out after she confronted him about having pictures of guns and drugs on his cell phone. She also reportedly accused Sullivan of messaging other women. She told investigators that he got upset and became aggressive, threatening to kill her.

That's when police say Sullivan choked his wife, then pulled out a loaded gun, held it to her head and threatened to kill her. He didn't shoot, but started hitting her with that gun multiple times, authorities said.

According to Texas DPS, Sullivan served almost 20 years in prison for burglary and weapons charges. He was released two years ago, but in August of 2021, officials say he violated his parole. In February, BCSO issued the warrant for his arrest after allegedly attacking his wife.

According to online court records, Sullivan was indicted for the aggravated assault charge and remains in jail.