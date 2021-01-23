Houston teen found dead nearly two weeks after his disappearance

HOUSTON — The search for a missing teen has ended after police confirmed the identity of a body found earlier in the week in north Houston, according to investigators.
Izaac Ramirez, 16, was last seen alive Jan. 6 in the same part of town where police found a body Monday fitting the victim's description.
Officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of John Alber Road after residents reportedly found the deceased teen inside a backyard shed.
Investigators said there were no visible signs of trauma. HPD was waiting for the medical examiner's office to confirm the victim's identity.
Meanwhile, Texas Equusearch and Ramirez' family searched for him, including offering an up to $5,000 reward for information that could help in finding him.
His death was confirmed Saturday.
HPD Chief Art Acevedo said homicide investigators are looking into his death and ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 713-308-3600.
Tips can also be submitted to Crimes Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).