'It's urgent' | Volunteer team searches northwest side creeks for missing girl

Nearly four weeks have passed since three-year-old Lina Sardar Khil was last seen at her northwest side apartment complex.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio father is not giving up hope and joins in the exhaustive search for his missing daughter.

On Sunday morning, volunteers searched in green belts on the northwest side in Leon Valley trying to find missing three-year-old Lina Sardar Khil.

27 days since Lina Sardar Khil was last seen, and volunteers are not giving up. This group is searching a green belt near Leon Valley. Buttons with Lina’s face were donated to volunteers. @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/GFQUTaA312 — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) January 16, 2022

Lina was last seen at the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex at Fredericksburg and Bluemel Road on December 20.

The volunteer group searched an area about three miles away from where Lina was last seen.

Nearly four weeks have passed, and despite no sign of Lina’s whereabouts, volunteers keep trying.

“The weather, the elements, everything adds up to...we’ve got to find her. It’s urgent, extremely urgent,” Frank Trevino said. Trevino has led several searches for Lina Sardar Khil since she went missing.

Nine days ago, the San Antonio Police Department agreed to discontinue an Amber Alert issued in Lina’s disappearance, but they say the search for Lina is still active.

Trevino and many others have walked alongside Lina’s father Riaz—hoping to bring this little girl home.

“I think the city pretty much has adopted Lina, mentally, physically, they’re providing support and doing what they can,” he said.

The support is unwavering in the worst of circumstances, and it’s appreciated by Lina’s family.

“It’s hard to see the family getting extremely exhausted from searches and crying and being upset, I guess everybody’s just exhausted. We’re holding out for whatever chance there may be,” Pamela Allen said

Pamela Allen and many others wearing a new button donated to her non-profit group Eagles Flight.

She’s been alongside Lina's father from the beginning and wants the community, including the

“We’re hoping we get more and more people involved and more specialized investigators to come in and maybe shed some light on this and give some answers”