SAN ANTONIO — Artistic, charismatic and loved. Those were words Lenida Cantu-Spurlock could get out when she thought about her little sister. "She loved her family so, so very much and she didn't necessarily know how to give up on someone."

Lenida Cantu-Spurlock fears that may have been her sister's downfall. Christy Cantu was identified as the victim in Monday's early morning deadly hit and run on the west side.

"Its the phone call you never want to receive," Cantu-Spurlock said as she began to cry. "Just the thought of how horrifically she was ripped from this world is nothing anyone should have to experience."

An unidentified witness told police he saw a man in a black SUV following Christy, who was on foot. It appeared the two were arguing.

Surveillance video obtained by KENS 5 near the crash site shows the woman walking through a business parking lot until she paused at a pole where she appeared to be hiding. An SUV jumped the curb and ran over the victim.

Police have not found the dark SUV or the driver involved and have not identified a suspect in this case.

Cantu-Spurlock says her sister was in an on and off again abusive relationship with a man for roughly two years.

She had told family members she stopped seeing him two weeks ago.

"Right now, there's a lot of frustration felt because we know so certainly in our hearts who did this and are not receiving a whole lot if information," she said.

Police declined an interview on Tuesday and would not tell KENS 5 if they had a suspect or person of interest in this case, but said no arrest have been made.

Cantu-Spurlock hopes the driver will come forward. "He took a beautiful light from this world and he left seven beautiful children without their mother. He has to pay for that," she said.

"Anyone else that's in a relationship that's remotely like that, I hope that they're watching and have the courage to step away from that so no other family has to feel what we feel."

If you have any information, police ask you to call (210) 207-7635.