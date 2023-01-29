'It's sad' | Elderly woman living in condemned apartment after north side fire

Neighbors are raising money to get Mary Lou Sandoval into a new Beacon Hill home.

SAN ANTONIO — An elderly woman is living in a condemned apartment after a fire tore through her building. It happened on Jan. 17.

The fourplex, located on Lullwood Ave and Beacon Ave, was deemed ‘unlivable.'

Starting over is difficult for Mary Lou Sandoval. She is now in her late 70s, and has been a fixture in the neighborhood for decades.

“She has a support system here, including myself,” said Kimberly Bemrich. "She doesn’t have any family here, so we have become her family. That’s why it’s kind of hard for her being here by herself. She didn’t quite understand she was the only one still here. It's sad."

Bemrich is one of the four people displaced by the fire. She continues to check on Sandoval, who is now living without heat and water.

“We’ve got to find a solution for her that’s safe and not rundown,” said Bemrich. “For her, she’s just like, ‘Give me a generator and I will be fine.’ I get it, she doesn’t want to leave her home. None of us wanted to leave our home. But the time is going to come when contractors are going to come in and, whether she likes it or not, she will have to leave her house.”

Several organizations have gotten involved. Bemrich says it’s important to keep Sandoval in the Beacon Hills neighborhood. So, she started a GoFundMe page.

“To do what we need to do; outside of what an organization might have the capacity to do,” said Bemrich. “While they may have vouchers for housing or this and that, it might be clear across town. She has a support system here and her independence is so important to her.”

Bemrich says the money raised will help everyone displaced by the fire, starting with Sandoval.