"It's not goodbye, it's see you later": Family members mourn the loss of Taft ISD Nurse Marty Vara

TAFT, Texas — Behind the continuous report of COVID deaths are the families who mourn the loss.

"Marty, he was a great guy. More importantly, he was a man of God," said JoAdrian Vara, the nephew of Marty Vara.

Marty Vara was a retired paramedic of 31 years and most recently was a school nurse in the Taft Independent School District. He was also a loving dad, husband and uncle.

"He had three boys and he had one daughter," said JoAdrian.

"From paramedic to being a registered nurse, to working at the school; to me, that inspires me and tells me he was always wanting to lend a hand," said JoAdrian.

At just 56 years old, and after two months of battling COVID-19, Vara died on Sept. 2. His nephew, among other family members and friends, mourn the loss of one of their own.

"It makes it that much more difficult to where not that many people understand.. you can't be there," said JoAdrian.

Throughout the pandemic, hospitals enforced strict visitation restrictions as a safety precaution. Not being allowed to visit his uncle while he fought for his life was the hardest part for JoAdrian and his family.

"It was really rough, especially for my aunt and her kids because majority of the communication was through the phone," said JoAdrian.

The family said they're holding onto the memories to get them through the difficult time.